Already have an account?
What's going on here
Trivia emailed to your office on Mondays. Sweet, sweet victory announced on Tuesdays.
Spice up your week, spark conversations with colleagues, and introduce a little competition into the workspace.
Is this like pub trivia?
The WCT quizmasters are friends that love pub trivia but are tired of the 2+ hour and 1-2 drink commitment.
We figured bringing pub trivia to the workplace for a few bucks a month would be a better use of our company’s social budget than a 10-person sports team or limp birthday cakes.
Now we want to bring trivia to your office as well.
How it works
1. Create a group
You can customize the quiz categories and difficulty for your office.
We’ll share a custom link for you to share with colleagues for sign up.
You can customize the quiz categories and difficulty for your office.
We’ll share a custom link for you to share with colleagues for sign up.
2. Answer triviaYou’ll receive a link to your quiz each Monday.
Just give us your best guesses. We won’t judge your wrong responses.
3. Get competitiveYou’ll get weekly results in your inbox, and you can head to your team dashboard for overall standings and past results.
Example trivia
Q1. Making deals:
How many briefcases were on Deal or No Deal when it debuted in 2005?
How many briefcases were on Deal or No Deal when it debuted in 2005?
Q2. Unique presidents:
The 15th U.S. President was the only bachelor President. What was his name?
The 15th U.S. President was the only bachelor President. What was his name?
Q3. Fast food:
What Illinois-founded restaurant chain uses "freaky fast” as a marketing tagline?
What Illinois-founded restaurant chain uses "freaky fast” as a marketing tagline?
Q4. Musical science:
Hg is the symbol for an element that is the last name of what rock band’s lead singer?
Hg is the symbol for an element that is the last name of what rock band’s lead singer?